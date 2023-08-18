TWICE's Jihyo's debut single 'Killin' Me Good' MV is out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 18, 2023 | 01:04 pm 1 min read

TWICE's Jihyo made an impressive solo debut with the release of her single Killin' Me Good on Friday. The captivating track, penned by JY Park and composed by Melanie Fontana, Lindgren, and Marcus Lomax, showcases Jihyo's deep voice and heartfelt lyrics. The music video portrays Jihyo navigating the aftermath of a breakup, reminiscing about her past relationship, and expressing the pain of being apart from her ex.

Jihyo's solo debut album ZONE, features a diverse range of songs that highlight her unique sound and style. The album includes tracks such as Talkin' About It featuring 24kGoldn, Wishing On You, Closer, Don't Wanna Go Back featuring Heize, Room, and Nightmare. In the highlight trailer, Jihyo offers a sneak peek into all the songs on the album, showcasing her talent as a songwriter and composer.

