Newly married couple Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship timeline

Entertainment

Newly married couple Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship timeline

Written by Isha Sharma September 11, 2023 | 11:18 am 2 min read

Chris Evans is married to Alba Baptista; look at their relationship timeline

Ladies, Captain America is now taken! Chris Evans (42) married Portuguese actor Alba Baptista (Warrior Nun) in a private ceremony at their Boston-area home on Saturday, reported Page Six. Reportedly, Evans's Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner were invited to the ceremony. How did the two first spark dating rumors and when did they go public? Take a look.

The rumors first originated in 2021

The first time fans and media linked the two together was in 2021 when people noticed that Baptista followed Evans and his family members on Instagram, signifying that this probably meant more than a mere friendship. Cut to the winter of 2022, and reports surfaced that the two had gone on a ski trip together. This further provided fuel to the rumor-vehicle.

They completed 'over a year of dating' in November 2022

Fans further pieced things together based on social media activity. During Halloween 2022, Evans uploaded photos of a few pumpkins, but eagle-eyed fans remembered that Baptista's mother had used the same image as her profile picture not too long ago! In November 2022, Page Six photographed them holding hands and a source confirmed to People that they had been dating for over a year.

They finally accepted their relationship earlier this year

Putting the speculations to rest, Evans finally came out in the open in January 2023 when he uploaded a video compilation of the duo on Stories, and the same month, a source told Us Weekly, "This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever." On Valentine's Day, the actor posted her montage on his Stories!

They finally got engaged in May

In May 2023, DeuxMoi reported that the actors had gotten engaged and would get married in their Boston home in the Fall, though neither of the two uploaded any images or videos from the said ceremony. Baptista (26) is known for starring in films such as Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris﻿ and Fatima, and shows such as A Impostora and Jogo Duplo.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2

Next question QUESTION 1 1/5 In which 2007 science fiction thriller did Chris Evans star, directed by Danny Boyle? a. Sunshine b. Moonlight c. Starlight d. Solar Flare Next question QUESTION 2 2/5 What board game did Chris Evans model for in 1999? a. Clue b. Monopoly c. Mystery Date d. Risk Next question QUESTION 3 3/5 What was Chris Evans's first comic book role? a. Captain America b. Johnny Storm / Human Torch c. Spider-Man d. Iron Man Next question QUESTION 4 4/5 Which acting institute did Chris Evans attend in New York City before his senior year of high school? a. The Actors Studio b. Stella Adler Studio of Acting c. The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre d. Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Next question QUESTION 5 5/5 What was Chris Evans's first Broadway appearance? a. The Crucible b. Lobby Hero c. Death of a Salesman d. A Streetcar Named Desire Results -results- -remarks- 10 Question 1 In which 2007 science fiction thriller did Chris Evans star, directed by Danny Boyle? Sunshine Question 2 What board game did Chris Evans model for in 1999? Mystery Date Question 3 What was Chris Evans's first comic book role? Johnny Storm / Human Torch Question 4 Which acting institute did Chris Evans attend in New York City before his senior year of high school? Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Question 5 What was Chris Evans's first Broadway appearance? Lobby Hero

Share this timeline