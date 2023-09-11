Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' shows surprising hold

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has been engulfed by the Jawan wave but the action drama still held the fort quite strong in its fifth weekend. The movie saw a good growth on Sunday which is quite surprising given the rampant rampage by Jawan. But as per trend, the sequel is here to stay for a week or two at the Indian box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 1.56 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 513.81 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews but was a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios. This marks Deol's biggest box office success.

