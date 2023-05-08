Entertainment

'Bandaa' trailer released: It's Manoj Bajpayee v/s notorious godman!

May 08, 2023

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming courtroom drama film Bandaa is out! It will feature him as a fierce lawyer. The film is helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki (Aspirants, Flames, Engineering Girls) and will premiere straight on the OTT platform ZEE5 on May 23. It will be Bajpayee's second release of the year after Gulmohar, which was also released digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

Why does this story matter?

Bajpayee has no dearth of projects that have frequently proved his caliber as an actor.

Some examples include Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, and Satya.

He has also been ruling the OTT space, thanks to the thriller series The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video and the aforementioned family drama film Gulmohar.

Thus, Bandaa can possibly be another addition to the actor's illustrious filmography.

Film to focus on sexual assault case

The Bandaa trailer focuses on an "ordinary man" and a lawyer, played by Bajpayee, who has been roped in to fight a sensitive, complex, and "extraordinary case." The case pertains to the sexual assault of a young girl, and the accused is a self-styled godman who enjoys support from the common people. "Witness the trial that captured the nation's attention," says the clip.

Check out the trailer here

Meet team behind 'Bandaa'

The courtroom drama is being presented by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited. Bandaa has been penned by Deepak Kingrani (Special Ops) and it co-stars Kaustav Sinha (Rocket Boys) and Ajay Soni (Cubicles). The cinematography is helmed by Arjun Kukreti (TVF Pitchers), whereas the editing has been done by Sumeet Kotian (The Family Man). The first look of Bandaa was released in April.

Film is the actor's 3rd collaboration with ZEE5

Talking about the drama, Karki earlier said, "Bandaa has everything in it—a hard-hitting story, a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Bajpayee and a solid supporting cast." The film is touted to be inspired by true events and marks the Kaun? actor's third collaboration with ZEE5 after Silence...Can You Hear it? and Dial 100. Bajpayee has dubbed it an "incredible adventure."