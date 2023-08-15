#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Gadar 2' set to cross Rs. 200cr in India

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 15, 2023 | 11:54 am 2 min read

'Gadar 2' opened against Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-led 'OMG 2,' Rajinikanth's 'Jailer,' and Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar'

The Indian box office witnessed a major clash last week with the release of four big films: Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, and Bhola Shankar. Among these, Gadar 2, which was released on Friday, delivered a phenomenal performance at the ticket windows as it inches closer to Rs. 200 crore in India. Here's a look at how it performed in the first Monday test.

Why does this story matter?

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to 2001's Gadar, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. The original film also featured late veteran actor Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. The second installment was released 22 years after the original movie, which, too, was a box office hit. Gadar 2 also became the second-biggest Bollywood opener of 2023.

'Gadar 2' earned nearly Rs. 39 crore on Monday

After a superhit performance over the weekend, Gadar 2 also went on to clear its first Monday test with flying colors. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it collected Rs. 38.7 crore on the fourth day, a rare feat for any film on its first Monday. It collected Rs 40.1 crore, Rs. 43.08 crore, and Rs. 51.7 crore on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

Film expected to enter Rs. 200 crore on Independence Day

Thanks to its stellar performance over the weekend and Monday, Gadar 2 has raked in a total of Rs. 173.58 crore (domestic) within only four days of its theatrical release. As per trade analysts, the collections of the movie are expected to go higher on the occasion of Independence Day (Tuesday). It is estimated to join the prestigious Rs. 200cr club on day five.

Meet cast members of 'Gadar 2'

Deol and Patel reprised their characters of Tara Singh and Sakeena, respectively, in the sequel. It also saw the director's son, Utkarsh Sharma, in the lead as Tara and Sakeena's son Jeete. Actor Simrat Kaur also made her Hindi debut with the movie. Also seen in a pivotal role is seasoned actor Manish Wadhwa as Pakistan Army Major General Hamid Iqbal.

