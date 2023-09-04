'John Wick' to 'Constantine': Keanu Reeves's 5 best films

'John Wick' to 'Constantine': Keanu Reeves's 5 best films

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 04, 2023

Keanu Reeves was last seen in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' which was released in March

There aren't many actors who have had a versatile career that has spanned decades. But then you have Keanu Reeves, an actor who boasts of having multiple successful film franchises to his credit. The Canadian heartthrob that he is, Reeves has proved himself as one of the greatest actors who can essay any role thrown at him, that too with ease.

'The Matrix' franchise

What started in 1999 with The Matrix, has followed up till 2021 with The Matrix Resurrections. A film's success can easily be mapped by the simple fact that its fourth installation was released 22 years after the original film. While the first three installments were directed by The Wachowskis sisters - Lana and Lilly, the latest was directed by Lana.

'John Wick' franchise

Another superhit franchise that Reeves has under his belt is the John Wick series, directed by Chad Stahelski. It was first released in 2004, followed by John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum in 2019, and John Wick: Chapter 4 in 2023. The franchise also has an upcoming spin-off series titled The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

'Speed'

A film that set Reeves as the leading action hero is 1994's movie Speed, directed by Jan de Bont. Co-starring Sandra Bullock, Dennis Hopper, Jeff Daniels, and Joe Morton, it's about a terrorist-rigged bus that would explode if the speed limit came down below 50. Speed also had a sequel, released in 1997, which did not star Reeves.

'Constantine'

Anyone who loves the horror genre must have seen Constantine which starred Reeves as John Constantine, an exorcist. Upon its theatrical release in 2005, the film, which marked the directorial debut of Francis Lawrence, opened to mixed reviews but only attained cult status over the years. A sequel of the movie was announced in 2022 and is said to be presently in development.

'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' franchise

Stephen Herek's sci-fi comedy film Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure was developed into a franchise after it was released in 1989. Starring Alex Winter and Reeves as Bill and Ted, it had two more installments - Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey and Bill & Ted Face the Music, released in 1991 and 2020. The original film was written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

