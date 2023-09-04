'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph to direct a Hindi thriller-drama project

'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph to direct a Hindi thriller-drama project

September 04, 2023

Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph to helm a Hindi thriller-drama project

Junglee Pictures, known for producing critically acclaimed films like Raazi and ﻿Badhaai Ho, has announced its next project, a Hindi thriller drama, in association with Cloud 9 Pictures. The film will be directed by Jeethu Joseph, the mastermind behind the Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam franchise. Based on true events, this thriller drama will mark the debut of Joseph in the realm of Bollywood.

Why does this story matter?

Joseph is renowned for his ingenious storytelling, as demonstrated in the original Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam franchise. Notably, the Malayalam film—released in 2013—achieved the incredible feat of becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film, surpassing the Rs. 50cr mark at the box office. The film's success led to remakes in other languages, with Joseph helming the Tamil version featuring Kamal Haasan. Additionally, a Hindi adaptation of the film was made starring Ajay Devgn.

Intricate storytelling that tells the tale of courage and unity

The film promises to serve as an inspirational saga that will strike a chord with Indian audiences, as it highlights the heroic story of courage and unity, where both the government and citizens come together to protect and save one of their own. The central narrative follows a law enforcement officer as he ventures into a high-stakes international case, determined to deliver justice.

Take a look at the announcement post

'We are thrilled to bring this incredible story to screen'

The collaboration between Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures has generated excitement among industry experts. Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures, said, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Jeethu Joseph, who is a maestro of suspense and intricate storytelling for such a gripping story that will leave the audience feeling inspired and uplifted." Meanwhile, Meenu Arora, Founder & CEO of Cloud 9 Pictures, added, "We are thrilled to bring this incredible story to screen."

'The script fits perfectly in every aspect...'

Joseph expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "After receiving so much love and appreciation for the Drishyam franchise, I am humbled and thrilled to embark on a new journey with this powerhouse team." "For my upcoming film in Hindi cinema, I was searching for a story with a strong narrative that has underlying nuances that the audience would relate to at large. This script fits perfectly in every aspect...with the pulse of every Indian," the filmmaker further stated.

'Ulajh,' 'Dosa King': Junglee Pictures's upcoming titles

Junglee Pictures, a renowned production house, is gearing up to present an exciting lineup of films spanning various genres. In May, the company unveiled a new film titled, Ulajh, which stars actors Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathews, with direction by Sudhanshu Saria. Additionally, Junglee Pictures has other projects such as Dosa King and Click Shankar, among others.

