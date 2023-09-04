Before #Chandramukhi2, revisit all horror-thriller films based on Chandramukhi's tale

Before #Chandramukhi2, revisit all horror-thriller films based on Chandramukhi's tale

September 04, 2023

Here's everything to know about the 'Chandramukhi' movies across industries

Raghava Lawrence-Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 is in the buzz and is heading toward a theatrical release on September 15. Directed by P Vasu, it is a sequel to the Tamil horror-comedy Chandramukhi (2005) and co-stars Vadivelu, Lakshmi Menon, and Raadhika Sarathkumar. These two aren't the only movies that tell the awe-inspiring tale of court dancer Chandramukhi. Let's take a look at the Chandramukhi universe.

'Manichitrathazhu'

The one that started it all! This Mohanlal starrer birthed the phenomenon of Chandramukhi across industries in India and is regarded as one of the best Malayalam movies ever made. Also starring Shobana and Gopi Suresh, the psychological thriller was directed by Fazil. At the 41st National Awards, it won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Actress Awards (Shobana).

'Aapthamitra'

Though Vasu's Kannada language film Aapthamitra was a remake of Manichitrathazhu, the director made a few changes to the storyline to provide some freshness to the story. It featured Vishnuvardhan, Soundarya, Ramesh Aravind, and Prema. However, tragically, Soundarya passed away in a plane crash in April 2004, while the film was released in August 2004. It spawned a sequel Aaptharakshaka in 2010.

'Chandramukhi'

The 2005 film Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth, Jyothika, Prabhu, and Nayanthara, was also directed by Vasu and was a remake of Aapthamitra. Sivaji Productions's 50th film, it went on to become a raging critical and commercial success, with an outpouring of appreciation for Jyothika's dual performance as Ganga Senthilnathan and the titular Chandramukhi. It won five Tamil Nadu State Awards, among other accolades.

'Rajmohol'

The Bengali film Rajmohol, another remake of Manichitrathazhu, featured an ensemble cast of Abhishek Chatterjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anu Choudhury, Rachna Banerjee, Subhasish Mukherjee. Directed by Swapan Saha, its music was by Ashok Bhadra and the soundtrack included several popular singers such as Kumar Sanu, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Udit Narayan. It was bankrolled by Ashok Khemka and Bijoy Nopani and was released in 2005.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

One of the most successful and fondly remembered movies of Akshay Kumar's career, it starred him as Dr. Aditya "Adi" Shrivastav, while Shiney Ahuja played Siddharth Chaturvedi (dual roles) and Vidya Balan essayed Avni Chaturvedi. Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, and Ameesha Patel co-starred in this modern-day Priyadarshan classic best remembered for its haunting melody Ami Je Tomar. This, too, was a remake of Manichitrathazhu.

