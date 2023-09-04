Sajid Nadiadwala reveals Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' budget

Written by Aikantik Bag September 04, 2023 | 02:41 pm 1 min read

Housefull is a trademark comedy franchise in Bollywood and Akshay Kumar is the poster boy of the same. Ever since the actor unveiled the fifth installment titled Housefull 5, fans have been eagerly waiting for the project. Now, the makers have revealed its tentative budget and it is set to be the most expensive film of Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Budget, cast, and other details

Trade analyst Himesh Mankad took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "#SajidNadiadwala announces that #Housefull5 will be shot extensively in the UK with a production budget of $48M (Rs. 375 crore)." He also revealed that the comedy-drama is currently in the pre-production stage. The film will mark Kumar's reunion with Riteish Deshmukh and the project will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani.

