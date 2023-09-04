Polanski's #ThePalace scores 0% on #RottenTomatoes: Films with same record

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 04, 2023 | 02:37 pm 2 min read

Roman Polanski's 'The Palace' was premiered at the Venice Film Festival

The expectations were running high from Roman Polanski's The Palace—which premiered on Sunday at the Venice Film Festival. However, the movie had a rather inauspicious start, kicking off with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating—the score based on 10 reviewers, who expressed their unanimous dissatisfaction with the film. This reminded us of other movies which ended up with a 0% Tomatometer score. Take a look.

But first, here's more about 'The Palace'

Despite receiving a bleak 0% rating, The Palace managed to achieve a three-minute standing ovation at the festival. Notably, The Palace is co-written by Polanski, Jerzy Skolimowski, and Ewa Piaskowska, and features Oliver Masucci, John Cleese, and Fanny Ardant, among others. It is a dark comedy-drama that revolves around a disastrous dinner party at the Gstaad Palace on New Year's Eve in 1999, reportedly.

'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

The original 1975 Jaws—helmed by maverick Steven Spielberg—set the bar for suspense and terror. Whereas, the fourth and final installment in the franchise—directed by Joseph Sargent—took such a pathetic turn that it earned the title of the "worst film of all time." Featuring Michael Caine—the film presented some bizarre scenes, including a moment when a shark roars like a lion—it earned a 0% score.

'Highlander II: The Quickening' (1991)

As film critic Roger Ebert once put it, "Highlander II is the most hilariously incomprehensible movie I've seen." Directed by Russell Mulcahy, this misadventure takes place in the year 2024 and follows Connor MacLeod, who somehow regains youth and plans to free Earth from the clutches of the Shield. From its shoddy VFX to its lackluster storyline, this film earned a perfect 0% score.

'Pinocchio' (2002)

Expectations are understandably high when it comes to adapting a beloved classic character! However, in the case of the 2002 Pinocchio adaptation by Academy Award-winning actor Roberto Benigni, who also stepped into the role of the titular character, many things seemed to go terribly wrong. From comically bad script and unsettling visual effects to indescribable English dubbing, the film earned 0% on the Tomatometer.

'The Queen's Corgi' (2019)

The Queen's Corgi is an animated film that follows the quirky world of Rex—one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's many corgis. As the story unfolds, Rex's world turns upside down when his arrogance lands him in disgrace. While the film was primarily meant to cater to young audiences, it didn't escape the criticism of those who noted the movie's tasteless humor.

