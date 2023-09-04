'Convicting a Murderer': Premiere date, plot, team behind—everything to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 04, 2023 | 02:18 pm 2 min read

The answer to Netflix's 'Making a Murderer' is coming

Back in 2015, the Netflix documentary Making a Murderer attracted audiences worldwide—bringing the intriguing case of Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey to the forefront. The men in question were convicted in the 2005 murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach. Now, to shed light on the "untold side of this case," Convicting a Murderer—a new 10-part docu-series—has emerged. Here's everything about this series.

What is 'Convicting a Murderer' all about?

Helmed by Shawn Rech, the series offers a fresh perspective on the story of Avery—the man who spent 18 years behind bars due to a wrongful conviction for sexual assault and attempted murder in 1985. After being released in 2003, he faced a conviction in 2005 for Halbach's murder. The series delves into details of this case that weren't covered in Making a Murderer.

How is 'Convicting a Murderer' different from 'Making a Murderer'?

Undoubtedly, Netflix's series Making a Murderer brought Avery's case into the public eye. However, the creators of Convicting a Murderer argue that Netflix's documentary didn't adequately present the "other side of the story." "Netflix made millions of dollars...but the filmmakers left out very important details...There are mountains of evidence...I'm not going to make the same mistake," host Candace Owens stated in the trailer.

Take a look at the trailer here

Is there a release date for the mini-series?

The series is set to make its debut on DailyWire+ on Friday (September 8). Per reports, the release plan includes the first three episodes, with the first two available for free streaming, and the third exclusively for DailyWire+ members. Moreover, Episode 1 will be accessible on the streaming platform's YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) platforms, too. Subsequent episodes will be unveiled every Thursday.

Meet the team behind 'Convicting a Murderer'

Produced for DailyWire+ by Owens in collaboration with Rech and Brenda Schuler of Transition Studios, Convicting a Murderer promises to be a significant digital release, which has generated quite a buzz! It's worth highlighting that the digital premiere of this series follows a successful event involving DailyWire+ and X, where they premiered the popular documentary, What is a Woman?, featuring Matt Walsh.

