'Bro': Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej's supernatural film locks OTT date

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 20, 2023 | 05:51 pm 2 min read

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam tej starrer 'Bro' will premiere on Netflix on August 25

South sensation Pawan Kalyan made a striking impact with his latest outing, Bro, which opened in theaters on July 28. Helmed by Samuthirakani and co-starring Sai Dharam Tej, this Telugu supernatural fantasy comedy film faced the unfortunate fate of piracy within hours of release. Despite this setback, Bro achieved impressive numbers at the box office and has now locked its digital release date.

Why does this story matter?

A direct adaptation of the 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham—which featured Thambi Ramaiah and Samuthirakani—when Bro made its debut in theaters, it received negative and mediocre reviews from critics. However, despite the critical reception, the film managed to achieve an impressive feat by crossing the Rs. 50 crore mark at the domestic box office within just three days of its release.

When and where to watch 'Bro'

For people who couldn't catch the movie in theaters and those who want to rewatch this supernatural comedy-drama film, Bro will premiere on Netflix on Friday (August 25), confirmed the streamer. Backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla of People Media Factory and Zee Studios, the film will be available for streaming in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Take a look at OTT release details here

Meet team of 'Bro'

In addition to Kalyan and Tej, the film also featured Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju in supporting roles. The film's music was composed by Thaman S, marking his third collaboration with Kalyan, following Vakeel Saab (2021) and Bheemla Nayak (2022), and his sixth collaboration with Tej. The cinematography was handled by Sujith Vasudev, and the editing was done by Naveen Nooli.

About storyline of 'Bro'

An out-and-out entertainer, Bro traces the life of Mark (Tej)—a young man who places materialistic things above his family. His meeting with the mysterious Time God (Kalyan) alters the trajectory of his existence. Amid the struggle to harmonize his meaningful connections, Mark embarks on a transformative path marked by emotional ups and downs and self-reflection. Bro blends elements of family drama, romance, and fantasy.

