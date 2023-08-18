'Guns & Gulaabs': Meet the characters of Netflix's black-comedy series

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 18, 2023 | 06:12 pm 2 min read

Cast & crew of Netflix's 'Guns & Gulaabs'

One of the most-awaited web series of the year, Guns & Gulaabs is now out on Netflix! Directed by the hit filmmaker duo Raj & DK, the series stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah, and late actor Satish Kaushik, among others. If you are planning to binge-watch the series this weekend, check out the cast and the characters.

Kaushik aka Ganchi

Kaushik plays the role of a dreaded gangster Ganchi in the series. With a wicked personality and some cracker lines, the series gives a heartfelt send-off to the late actor. Guns & Gulaabs marks one of Kaushik's last appearances on screen. The popular Indian actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter died of a sudden heart attack in Gurgaon in March this year.

Rao aka 'Panna' Tipu

Set in the '90s, the black comedy thriller series is a unique mixture of the nostalgic tales of the '90s with crime and humor. Rao plays the role of "Panna" Tipu, a mechanic who is the son of Ganchi's loyal but not-so-important gang member. Although Tipu doesn't want to follow in his father's footsteps, he ends up killing men merely with a simple spanner.

Gourav aka Chhota Ganchi

The makers draw a parallel between Rao's character and Gourav's. Gourav plays the role of Ganchi's son, Chhota Ganchi. Unlike Tipu who is clear about not being like his father, Chhota wants to prove to his father and is under tremendous pressure to fill his enormous shoes but keeps failing badly. Both netizens and critics showered praises on Gourav for his performance.

Salmaan aka Arjun Verma

In his first-ever Hindi web series, Salmaan plays a grey character of a policeman who is also involved in adultery. While the series received a mixed response, Salmaan's performance received praise. Salmaan, who predominantly works in Malayalam films, made his Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar's Karwaan in 2018. He is set to star in another Netflix gangster drama King of Kotha.

Devaiah aka Four-Cut Atmaram

Devaiah's character of Four-Cut Atmaram is apparently the quirkiest character in the series. Devaiah has always shined bright whether be it Hunterrr or A Death in the Gunj and is once proving his acting skills in the OTT space. As per reviews, he has nailed this one as well despite his limited screen time compared to other male actors in the series.

