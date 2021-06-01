Sajid Nadiadwala held a vaccination drive for over 500 employees

Producers Guild of India has also announced a vaccination drive for its members and crew

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently held a vaccination drive for over 500 employees and their families, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. The vaccination drive was held on Monday and the employees mainly belonged to the crew of Nadiadwala's upcoming movies -- Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey, Salman Khan-fronted Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Tadap, featuring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria.

Another vaccination drive will be organized soon: Representative

"Sajid Nadiadwala gets more than 500 people vaccinated from his employees & their families to the crew of Heropanti 2, Bachchan Pandey, Tadap, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali," read the statement from the spokesperson. According to the representative, Nadiadwala, the owner of mainstream Bollywood banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, will be organizing another vaccination drive in the coming days.

Producers Guild of India is also vaccinating its members

"A second drive will be carried out this week @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala," the statement further said. On Monday, the Producers Guild of India (PGI), the association of Indian film, television, and digital content producers, had announced a drive for its members and crew beginning from Tuesday.

Members will be vaccinated at Mehboob Studios: PGI

The PGI said the members will be vaccinated over the multi-day drive to be held at Mehboob Studios in suburban Bandra. The central government launched the nationwide drive in March to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities. In April, the Maharashtra government announced vaccination for people between 18 to 44 years of age group.

All shootings stand suspended in the state

The state government has suspended all shootings in order to curb the spread of the infection in the state, amid the second wave of COVID-19. Currently, few TV shows and film shoots are happening outside Maharashtra. On Monday, Maharashtra reported 15,077 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 15, taking the caseload to 57,46,892, while 184 more deaths pushed the toll to 95,344.