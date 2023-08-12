#BoxOfficeCollection: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' registers double-digit opening

Written by Isha Sharma August 12, 2023 | 02:51 pm 2 min read

Here's how much 'OMG 2' made on Friday

After a series of persistent debacles in 2022, Akshay Kumar's luck is finally looking up. Amit Rai's OMG 2—starring Kumar as Lord Shiva's messenger and Pankaj Tripathi as a common man who fights for the inclusion of sex education in schools—has reportedly made Rs. 10.26cr on its opening day. It is a spiritual sequel to the genre-defining OMG - Oh My God! (2012).

Drama likely to mint more money over weekend

Industry trade tracker Sacnilk reported that while OMG 2's first-day India collection stands at Rs. 10.26cr (nett), the worldwide collection is Rs. 12.1cr. The social drama registered an occupancy of 37.53% on Friday, with the maximum viewers showing up for the night shows (66.35%). With the weekend ahead and the upcoming Independence Day holiday (August 15), the numbers are expected to make further strides.

Here's what 'OMG 2' is about

In OMG 2, Tripathi stars as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, whose life is uprooted from its core when his teenage son Vivek is rusticated after being caught on video masturbating in the school's washroom. What follows is Mudgal's fight against the school, society, and the crusade to restore Vivek's dignity. Kumar has an extended cameo appearance, while Yami Gautam Dhar stars as a lawyer.

Good opening, but stands nowhere near to 'Gadar 2'

As expected by trade experts, OMG 2 has been trampled by Gadar 2, which was also released on Friday. The latter, also a sequel, rides high on the wave of nostalgia and Deol's star power. With a Rs. 40cr opening-day collection, it has emerged as the second-highest Bollywood opener in 2023. Notably, OMG 2 had a relatively limited release due to its "A" certification.

Not everyone was pleased with 'A' rating

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed OMG 2 with 27 cuts and gave it an "A" (adults only) rating, implying kids/teenagers are barred from viewing it. The film's actors and other industry members spoke about the "censorship," asking the CBFC to be progressive with changing times. Ironically, the film is directly addressed to the very teenagers who aren't allowed to watch it.

