'Appalled by airline's behavior': Lawyer representing Air India crash families  

Peter Neenan, an aviation lawyer at UK law firm Stewarts, has slammed Air India for its treatment of families affected by the Flight 171 crash on June 12. Neenan, who has represented families in other major airline disasters like MH17 and MH370, said he was "angered and appalled" by the airline's actions. He alleged that Air India could save over £100 million by under-compensating these families through complicated documentation processes.

Allegations detailed 'Questionnaire designed to ensure swift compensation...': Neenan on process Neenan alleged that bereaved families arriving to identify their loved ones remains were taken to a dark, overcrowded room in extreme heat and asked to fill out complex questionnaire asking for important financial information. They were allegedly told they wouldn't receive compensation until these forms were completed. However, international law mandates immediate advance payments upon proof of identity and receipt signing. One relative described the situation as "unacceptable" due to lack of privacy and clarity on dependency requirements.

Allegations 'Conditions unacceptable' "The conditions where they asked us to complete the questionnaire were unacceptable, in a crowded hot corridor with unsuitable chairs and desks. There was no privacy whatsoever," one person, whose mother was killed in the crash, said. "They asked us for information about dependency, but there were no specifics...I felt pressure...under extremely distressing circumstances." The person also claimed that it was implied that if they did not complete the questionnaire and submit documents, no compensation would be paid.

Airline's defense Air India's response to the allegations Air India has responded to the allegations, calling them "unsubstantiated and inaccurate." A spokesperson said they take such accusations seriously, as supporting affected families is their top priority. They clarified that the questionnaire was designed to ensure swift and smooth compensation. Interim compensation has already been released to 47 families, while documents of 55 more are currently under review.