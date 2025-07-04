Page Loader
The man had gone to the hospital with a genital infection

Assam hospital removes man's genitals without his consent

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 04, 2025
03:24 pm
A 28-year-old man from Manipur has accused a doctor at RE Hospital in Silchar, Assam, of performing a genital removal surgery without his consent. The patient had gone to the hospital with a genital infection and was advised to undergo a biopsy. After the biopsy test, the victim, identified as Atikur Rahman of Manipur's Jiribam district, found that his genitals had been removed by the doctor without his consent.

Patient filed police complaint against doctor

The patient has now filed a police complaint against Dr. Eden Sinha of RE Hospital at Gungoor police outpost, according to Northeast Now. The complainant has accused both the doctor and hospital of medical negligence in this shocking case. The complainant has also appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for intervention in this matter.