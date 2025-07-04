The man had gone to the hospital with a genital infection

Assam hospital removes man's genitals without his consent

By Chanshimla Varah 03:24 pm Jul 04, 202503:24 pm

A 28-year-old man from Manipur has accused a doctor at RE Hospital in Silchar, Assam, of performing a genital removal surgery without his consent. The patient had gone to the hospital with a genital infection and was advised to undergo a biopsy. After the biopsy test, the victim, identified as Atikur Rahman of Manipur's Jiribam district, found that his genitals had been removed by the doctor without his consent.