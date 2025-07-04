Assam hospital removes man's genitals without his consent
What's the story
A 28-year-old man from Manipur has accused a doctor at RE Hospital in Silchar, Assam, of performing a genital removal surgery without his consent. The patient had gone to the hospital with a genital infection and was advised to undergo a biopsy. After the biopsy test, the victim, identified as Atikur Rahman of Manipur's Jiribam district, found that his genitals had been removed by the doctor without his consent.
Unconsented surgery
Patient filed police complaint against doctor
The patient has now filed a police complaint against Dr. Eden Sinha of RE Hospital at Gungoor police outpost, according to Northeast Now. The complainant has accused both the doctor and hospital of medical negligence in this shocking case. The complainant has also appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for intervention in this matter.