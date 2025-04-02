Meet Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman with $35.5B net worth
What's the story
Savitri Jindal (75), chairperson emeritus of OP Jindal Group, has been named India's richest woman by Forbes.
With a staggering net worth of $35.5 billion, she ranks among the top echelons of the world's richest.
The recognition comes as part of Forbes's latest update on the World's Billionaires list for 2025, which now sees female representation at 13.4%.
Background
Journey to becoming India's richest woman
A member of a Marwari family from Tinsukia, Assam, Savitri Jindal took over the O.P. Jindal Group after her husband died untimely in 2005.
Under her leadership, the company has become a dominant player in India's steel, power, cement, and infrastructure sectors.
She is also the president of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha.
Leadership
The Jindal Group's legacy and future
The Jindal Group was established by Savitri's late husband, Om Prakash Jindal. It is now headed by their four sons.
Mumbai-based Sajjan Jindal heads JSW Steel, JSW Cement, and JSW Paints, among other businesses.
Under his leadership, major milestones such as an EV joint venture with MG Motor have been achieved.
Public service
Political career and influence
Apart from being a business leader, Savitri Jindal is also a former Minister in the Haryana Government and a member of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.
She has been associated with the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), showcasing her versatility and influence in public service.
Her political affiliations only further highlight her significant role in shaping India's socio-economic landscape.