What's the story

Savitri Jindal (75), chairperson emeritus of OP Jindal Group, has been named India's richest woman by Forbes.

With a staggering net worth of $35.5 billion, she ranks among the top echelons of the world's richest.

The recognition comes as part of Forbes's latest update on the World's Billionaires list for 2025, which now sees female representation at 13.4%.