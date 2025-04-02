What's the story

The Indian government has incurred a loss of ₹1,757.56 crore due to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)'s failure to bill Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) for a decade, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed.

The financial discrepancy arose from an agreement between the two companies for passive infrastructure sharing.

The CAG report highlights BSNL's inability to enforce the terms of its master service agreement with Jio and charge for additional technology used on shared infrastructure.