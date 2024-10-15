Summarize Simplifying... In short Jio's new 4G phones, JioBharat V3 and V4, are designed with modern aesthetics and come pre-loaded with Jio's exclusive services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioPay, and JioChat.

By Mudit Dube 03:16 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story Reliance Jio has expanded its product line with two new affordable 4G feature phones, the JioBharat V3 and V4. The devices are successors to the popular JioBharat V2, launched in 2023. Priced at ₹1,099 each, the phones are aimed at bridging India's digital divide with a blend of style and functionality. They come pre-loaded with exclusive services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioPay, and JioChat.

Design appeal

JioBharat V3 and V4: A blend of style and technology

With its sleek modern design, the JioBharat V3 is aimed at those looking for more than just functionality. Meanwhile, the JioBharat V4 is for those who love minimalistic styling. Both handsets come pre-loaded with a host of Jio's exclusive services. These include access to over 455 live TV channels through JioTV, a plethora of movies and videos on JioCinema, easy digital transactions with UPI-integrated JioPay, and unlimited voice messaging on JioChat.

Device specifications

JioBharat V3 and V4: Long-lasting battery and ample storage

The JioBharat V3 and V4 come with a 1,000mAh battery for long-lasting usage. They also provide expandable storage of up to 128GB, giving you plenty of room for apps, photos, and videos. The new JioBharat devices support 23 Indian languages, making them versatile tools for a diverse range of users across the country.

Market accessibility

JioBharat V3 and V4: Affordable pricing and wide availability

Another key selling point of the JioBharat series is its affordability. Both V3 and V4 are priced at ₹1,099. They also come with a monthly recharge plan of ₹123, which offers unlimited voice calls and 14GB of data. The new models will be available soon at all major retail outlets and online on JioMart and Amazon. This will make these feature-rich phones accessible to a wide customer base across India.