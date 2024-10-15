Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram has introduced a new feature allowing users to personalize their profiles with their favorite music, offering a peek into their musical tastes.

A 30-second clip of the selected song will be available on your profile

You can personalize your Instagram profile with music: Here's how

By Mudit Dube 02:42 pm Oct 15, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Instagram recently introduced a new feature that allows users to personalize their profiles with a short music clip. This update brings a touch of nostalgia back to social media, reminiscent of customizable profile songs on platforms like MySpace. Adding music to your profile provides another way to express yourself and showcase your musical taste, or simply to share the track you're playing on loop with your friends and family. Here's how to utilize this new feature.

How to add music to your Instagram profile?

To use this new feature, users will have to open the Instagram app and head over to their profile. After tapping on "Edit Profile," a new "Music" section will show up. By tapping on the "+" icon in this section, users can select their favorite song from the available options. They can even select a particular segment of the song they want to showcase on their profile.

Instagram's music feature enhances user profiles

Once a song is added, it will appear on the user's profile. Visitors can then click on the music icon to listen to a 30-second clip of the selected song. Not only does this new feature add personality to profiles, but it also gives a glimpse into users' musical preferences. The addition of this feature is part of Instagram's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and expression on its platform.

Instagram doubles media capacity in single grid post

Along with the music feature, Instagram has also recently enhanced its media sharing capability. Now, users can add as many as 20 photos and videos in a single grid post, doubling the earlier limit of 10. The update expands on the popularity of carousel posts, which were introduced in 2017 and quickly became the "Photo dump" for their ability to share multiple images and videos in one cohesive post.