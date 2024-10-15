Summarize Simplifying... In short JioCinema enhances your sports viewing with features like streaming IPL matches in 12 languages, multiple camera angles for immersive viewing, and 4K resolution streaming.

7 JioCinema features that can enhance your sports watching experience

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:56 pm Oct 15, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Several sporting events such as cricket, football, athletics, and motorsports are aired live on the JioCinema app and website. To make the viewing experience more engaging, the Reliance-owned streaming platform offers a number of unique features. These include language selection options, multiple camera angles, pinch-to-zoom, replay, scoreboards, and high-definition streaming among others.

Language diversity

Commentary in 12 languages

JioCinema streams IPL matches in 12 different languages. You can select your preferred language from a list that includes English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Haryanavi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The feature is designed to cater to the diverse linguistic preferences of viewers across India.

Viewing perspectives

Multiple camera angles for an immersive experience

The JioCinema app also lets viewers switch between multiple camera angles during cricket matches. These include the spider camera view, batter's view, wicketkeeper view, bird's eye view, and the newly added Hero Cam. This feature makes the viewer more immersed by giving a variety of perspectives on the ongoing action.

High-definition streaming

Streaming in 4K resolution

JioCinema is providing free 4K resolution streaming of tournaments. To use this feature, you'll need a 4K television with the JioCinema app installed and a high-speed internet connection. For those whose internet connection may not be fast enough, there are also options available for streaming in lower resolutions such as 1080p.

Enhanced interactivity

Hype mode and pinch-to-zoom

With the JioCinema app's Hype mode, you can also multitask while watching the games. You can check statistics, scoreboard, and trivia without leaving the live streaming section of the app. Notably, the mobile version of JioCinema also offers a pinch-to-zoom feature, which lets viewers zoom in on specific areas on the ground/arena for a closer look at the action.

Viewer engagement

Replay on demand and interactive fan feed

JioCinema also offers a replay on demand feature, which would allow viewers to revisit key moments of a game. Plus, the app also comes with an interactive fan feed where users can post comments and interact with other viewers while watching a game. All of these features are aimed at increasing viewer engagement, and enhancing the overall viewing experience on JioCinema.