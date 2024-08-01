In short Simplifying... In short Rasika Dugal is set to portray the iconic Irene Adler in JioCinema's upcoming series 'Shekhar Home', premiering on August 14.

Rasika Dugal to play Irene Adler in 'Shekhar Home'

What's the story Actor Rasika Dugal, known for her versatile roles in feature films and OTT series, is set to portray Irene Adler in the Indian adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, titled Shekhar Home. This news comes on the heels of Dugal's successful stint in the third season of Mirzapur. Adler's character, celebrated for her intelligence and enigmatic nature, is anticipated to be portrayed with finesse by Dugal. The show is inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Adler is described as "having a face a man might die for" and "the daintiest thing under a bonnet on this planet." "In motion pictures, Irene Adler has been portrayed as an equally strong woman, including performances by Charlotte Rampling in Sherlock Holmes in New York (1976), Morgan Fairchild in Sherlock Holmes and the Leading Lady (1992), and Rachel McAdams in Sherlock Holmes (2009) and The Game of Shadows (2011)," says Sir Doyle's website.

'Shekhar Home' to premiere on JioCinema on August 14

Shekar Home is scheduled to premiere on JioCinema on August 14. The series is directed by Srijit Mukherji, known for his directorial work in Pankaj Tripathi's Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga and Taapsee Pannu's Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu. Reports suggest that Shekhar Home will explore the initial stages of the partnership between Sherlock Holmes and his associate Watson, reflecting the first season of the original series. Ranvir Shorey will essay Watson, while Kay Kay Menon plays Holmes.