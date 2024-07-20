In short Simplifying... In short The spinoff of the popular series 'Suits', titled 'Suits: L.A.', is officially in the works, featuring a star-studded cast including Josh McDermitt and Lex Scott Davis.

What's the story NBCUniversal has officially announced the expansion of the Suits franchise with a new spinoff, Suits: L.A. The upcoming series will exist within the same universe as its predecessor, the original legal drama Suits, which featured Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, and Patrick J Adams. The network has also released a first glimpse of the show featuring Stephen Amell, known for his role in Arrow, as lead character Ted Black.

Amell as Black will represent 'LA's most influential clients'

The first image from the show depicts Amell at a desk, portraying a "former federal prosecutor from New York" who has transitioned into representing Los Angeles's most influential clients, per the show's official synopsis. Previously, in an interview with PEOPLE, Amell expressed his enthusiasm about this fresh role saying, "I'm very excited. It's something very new and different for me — talky-talky, not punchy-punchy, (sic)."

'Suits: L.A.' cast features Josh McDermitt and Lex Scott Davis

Joining Amell in Suits: L.A. is Josh McDermitt, known for his role in The Walking Dead, as Stuart Lane, co-founder of Black Lane Law, and Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, a rising star working for Black. The ensemble cast also includes Troy Winbush as Kevin, Alice Lee as Leah, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen. The spinoff was first announced by NBCUniversal in February and will be helmed by original Suits creator Aaron Korsh.

Original 'Suits' series experienced resurgence on Netflix

The original Suits series—which aired from June 2011 to September 2019—has seen a significant resurgence on Netflix. After being added to the streaming platform in 2023, it set a new record as the most viewed acquired streaming title nearly four years after its series finale. The show follows the story of Mike Ross (portrayed by Adams)—a character who becomes a lawyer despite never attending law school.

When Adams opened to reprising role in 'Suits: L.A.'

While there have been no official announcements about original stars returning for the upcoming series, Adams has expressed his willingness to return. In a conversation with ET at the Golden Globes 2024 pre-show, he stated, "If we got the phone call, if I got the phone call, I'm ready to suit up again," adding that he loved working on the show and with its cast.