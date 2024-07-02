In brief Simplifying... In brief Fox's free streaming service, Tubi, has launched in the UK, offering a range of classic movies and popular British shows.

06:16 pm Jul 02, 2024

What's the story Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corporation has launched its ad-supported streaming platform, Tubi, in the UK. The service is set to rival established platforms like Netflix, Disney+, ITVX, Channel 4's streaming platform, and BBC iPlayer. With over 20,000 films and TV episodes on-demand from Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment among others at launch, Tubi aims to make a significant impact in the UK market.

In 2020, Fox Corporation acquired Tubi for $440M to target younger audiences in the competitive streaming landscape. As streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ expanded into ad-supported models and increased subscription fees, they faced challenges in growing content libraries while attracting new customers. These shifts reflect the broader industry trend of balancing revenue generation with content investment amid intensifying market competition.

Tubi's current offering includes these classic movies

Tubi's current offerings include the Twilight films, Candyman, House of Heat, Olympus Has Fallen, Happy Gilmore, and Happy Death Day. For UK viewers, episodes of Great British Menu, The Secret History of the British Garden, and Mary Berry's Foolproof Cooking are available. Anjali Sud—Tubi's CEO—expressed optimism about the expansion by stating, "Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America...now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences."

Tubi commits a 100% free ad-supported model

In the US, where Tubi boasts 80M active users, Fox claims that the platform tied with Disney+ in total viewing time. Amid fierce competition and a cost of living crisis, Tubi remains committed to a 100% free ad-supported model with a low ad load. Sud emphasized their commitment to UK fans by stating, "Most importantly, we're committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans, and bringing them more and more of what they love."

Tubi's launch follows TalkTV's transition to online-only format

The introduction of Tubi in the UK follows Murdoch's rightwing news channel TalkTV's announcement that it would cease broadcasting on television after two years. The channel is transitioning to an online-only format over the summer. This move signifies a shift in Murdoch's media strategy, aimed at disrupting the broadcasting establishment with TalkTV, offering an opinion-led alternative to traditional outlets. Notably, Murdoch's pivotal role in shaping the UK's broadcasting industry began with the launch of Sky in 1984.