By Tanvi Gupta 10:26 am May 28, 2024

What's the story In a unique promotional move, director Nag Ashwin is set to release an animated prelude to his forthcoming sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD. Headlined by Prabhas, the film features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. Ahead of Kalki's global premiere on June 27, the filmmakers have released the teaser for its prelude, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Here's everything to know.

Bujji and Bhairava to entertain fans on this date

The two-part animated prelude is expected to offer a thrilling sneak peek into the adventures of the dynamic duo Bujji and Bhairava. Bujji, a robotic vehicle, is voiced by Keerthy Suresh while Prabhas plays Bhairava. The anticipation for Ashwin's film has been growing since the introduction of the AI-powered car, Bujji to fans. This excitement is set to escalate with the release of this animated prelude on Prime Video on Friday (May 31).

Bujji's animated adventures teased in Prime Video clip

Prime Video released a 52-second video on Monday where a group of children ask Bhairava about their summer surprise. In response, Bhairava shows them an animated glimpse of the adventures that await them. This teaser aligns with a leaked image of the animated duo that fans have widely shared. The "body" of Bujji was recently unveiled at an event in Hyderabad, where Prabhas drove the robotic vehicle into a massive arena.

Here's the first glimpse of the animated prelude

Custom-made vehicle Bujji for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD recently unveiled Prabhas's vehicle from the film at a pre-release event. This three-wheeled car has been custom-made for the film by automobile manufacturers Mahindra and Jayem Motors in Coimbatore. In the film, however, Prabhas's character Bhairava is credited with building the car. Actor Naga Chaitanya and F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan also took this unique vehicle out for a spin during the event.

'Kalki 2898 AD': A journey through time and space

Kalki 2898 AD﻿, set in a post-apocalyptic world, features a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. The film is slated for global release on June 27. Previously, Ashwin revealed that the film spans "6,000 years of distance and time." He added, "Our film starts in Mahabharata and it ends in 2898. That's the title of the film, it's called Kalki 2898 AD," during his address at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon.