Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra in talks for 'Pathaan' sequel

By Tanvi Gupta 10:58 am Feb 20, 202410:58 am

What's the story Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for a thrilling sequel to his record-breaking film, Pathaan. You read that right! Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan 2 will follow the first installment, which starred SRK alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie shattered multiple box office records, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Here's what we know about Pathaan 2.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Pathaan's monumental success marked a triumphant return for Hindi cinema in the post-COVID-19-induced pandemic era. Khan also marked his on-screen comeback after a four-year hiatus since Zero (2018). With over Rs. 540cr (nett) collections in India and a global gross surpassing Rs. 1,000cr, the action-thriller achieved historic milestones, breaking records and setting the stage for YRF Spy Universe to elevate expectations even further.

Report

Filming for 'P2' set to commence by December 2024

As per Pinkvilla, there's a significant twist in the YRF Spy Universe timeline—Pathaan 2 will precede Tiger vs Pathaan, which will showcase a clash between Salman Khan and SRK. The report quoted a source: "Soon after its release in January, Adi and SRK decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe and the former started ideating a sequel to this all-time blockbuster." They are currently in discussions to commence filming for P2 by December 2024.

Spy universe

'Pathaan 2' to be the 8th film in Spy Universe

Chopra has big plans for his YRF Spy Universe, with Pathaan 2 being the eighth film in the lineup. The universe currently includes Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023), War 2 (tentative 2025), Ti﻿ger vs Pathaan﻿, and an untitled Alia Bhatt film.

Statement

When SRK expressed eagerness to work on 'Pathaan 2'

Previously, SRK shared his excitement about the possibility of starring in Pathaan 2. He said, "Working in Pathaan was such a big experience and I am quite serious today. The love and success of the film have brought happiness to my family, friends, and all those close to me after a long time." "Inshallah, whenever [Siddharth] wants to do Pathaan 2, I am in." He even joked about growing his hair long for the sequel.