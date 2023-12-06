'Fighter' first look: Anil Kapoor exudes discipline as commanding officer

'Fighter' first look: Anil Kapoor exudes discipline as commanding officer

Attention! The OG Fighter is about to go on the mission soon. Yes, after unveiling the crisp posters of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited character poster of Anil Kapoor. The veteran actor looks dapper in his first look as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. Kapoor's portrayal of the commanding officer exudes depth and gravitas, perfectly capturing the essence of integrity, strength, dedication, and commitment.

More about the film

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Viacom18 Studios in partnership with Marflix Pictures. The aerial actioner aims to revolutionize action storytelling by masterfully combining adrenaline-pumping action sequences with a powerful patriotic spirit. This cinematic marvel is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024. The film also marks Anand's reunion with Roshan after War.

