'Khichdi 2' box office collection

Comedy dramas have a massive audience in Bollywood and some franchises have a cult fan following. The Khichdi franchise and the character Hansa Parekh have become a cult in India and have been huge in the Indian memedom. However, the recently released film Khichdi 2 has not been in the buzz and has been performing disastrously at the box office.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aatish Kapadia directorial earned Rs. 11 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.79 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the commercial failure can be attributed to poor marketing. The cast includes Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Kirti Kulhari, Pratik Gandhi, and Kiku Sharda, among others.

