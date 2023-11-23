Box office collection: '12th Fail' here to stay and slay

Box office collection: '12th Fail' here to stay and slay

12th Fail is undoubtedly the game changer film of 2023 in Bollywood. The low-budget film has emerged as a sleeper hit and is still steady at the box office. The film is a prime example of how good content can become a box office success. The film projects Vikrant Massey in a new way and he has done a phenomenal job.

Aiming for the blockbuster tag

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 55 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 40.75 crore in India. The movie received great reviews from critics and viewers alike. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Sukumar Tudu, Anant V Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi, Harish Khanna, Suraj Naagar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, among others.

