Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' keeps roaring on Day 5

By Aikantik Bag 09:11 am Nov 17, 2023

'Tiger 3' box office collection

Salman Khan is the quintessential superstar in Indian cinema. In a career spanning over three decades, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood has delivered 17 Rs. 100+ crore grossers (most by any) including the recently released Tiger 3. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and has been raking in quite decent at the box office. The actioner is gearing up for another lucrative weekend!

Aiming for the Rs. 300 crore mark globally

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Maneesh Sharma directorial earned Rs. 18.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 187.65 crore in India. The movie is currently inching toward the Rs. 300 crore mark globally. This marks the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe and it also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif, among others.

