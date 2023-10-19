Arijit's song from Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' out on Monday

By Isha Sharma 01:48 pm Oct 19, 202301:48 pm

Arijit Singh has sung two songs for 'Tiger 3'

Arijit Singh and Salman Khan's longstanding dispute is finally settled in its grave. After a public fallout in 2014, Singh had written a public apology, wanting to retire "with at least one song for Khan." His wish has come true and he has sung two songs for Khan's Tiger 3, and the first, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, will be out on Monday.

Why does this story matter?

The conflict emanated at an awards ceremony in 2014, hosted by Khan. When Khan pointed out Singh's "casual clothing," Singh retorted, "Aap logo ne sula diya (You all made me sleepy)." Though Khan didn't react onstage, his ties with Singh were marred. Singh publicly apologized through this letter, but his song Jag Ghoomeya was axed from Sultan and given to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Singh's frequent collaborator Pritam has composed the music

Tiger 3's music has been composed by Pritam. Speaking about Singh-Khan's maiden collaboration, he said, "It was a collaboration that was waiting to happen. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars and Arijit Singh, is our generation's top singing sensation. These two stalwarts coming together for a song was long overdue and we are thrilled that it is happening for Tiger 3."

Here's the first look of the upcoming song

Refresher: The 'Tiger' franchise has always had terrific music

In addition to its high-octane action stunts and emotional core, the Tiger franchise has also earned praise for its music. For instance, Ek Tha Tiger featured songs such as Mashallah, Laapata, and Tiger Zinda Hai's soundtrack glistened with Dil Diyan Gallan and Swag Se Swagat. Separately, Singh's second song in Tiger 3 will be a romantic ballad, while LPKN is a party track.

'Tiger 3' is the fifth film in YRF's Spy Universe

Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 will premiere on November 12, Sunday and is a part of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe. The Spy Universe started with Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and now includes multiple films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, War 2 (unreleased), and Tiger Vs Pathaan (unreleased). Tiger 3 stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, while Kaif returns as Tiger's wife Zoya.

