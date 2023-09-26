Forestella's Ko Woo-rim announces military enlistment; shares statement

Forestella's Ko Woo-rim announces military enlistment; shares statement

Written by Aikantik Bag September 26, 2023 | 01:36 pm 2 min read

Ko Woo-rim, a member of the South Korean vocal quartet Forestella, has announced his military enlistment date in a heartfelt letter to fans. He will begin his service in the military band of the Ministry of National Defense on November 20 after completing basic military training. Despite Ko's upcoming military enlistment, Forestella has plans for concerts and events. The group will be performing at the Forestella Festival and other events before Ko's enlistment.

Ko conveyed his gratitude to ardent fans

In his letter, Ko expressed his gratitude for being able to finish the Forestella Festival and other concerts before enlisting. He also apologized for always making fans worry and stated, "I felt it was finally time to solve the homework that was staggering in my heart and theirs." He urged fans to make fun memories together before his enlistment.

Agency added more details regarding his military enlistment

After Ko's letter, his agency BEAT INTERACTIVE also shared an official statement. It read, "Ko Woo Rim recently passed the Military Manpower Administration's Special Service, and he plans to faithfully perform his national defense duties as a member of the Army's military band after finishing basic military training." The agency also thanked the fans for their unwavering support.

