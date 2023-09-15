Jo In-sung dating Park Sun-young? Jo's agency responds

Written by Aikantik Bag September 15, 2023 | 01:39 pm 1 min read

Jo In-sung's agency dismisses rumors of him dating Park Sun-young

South Korean actor Jo In-sung's agency, IOK Company, has vehemently denied rumors that the actor is dating and planning to marry former SBS announcer Park Sun-young. The agency dismissed the rumors as baseless and absurd, urging the public to ignore them.

Actor's agency urged public to ignore false rumors

IOK Company confirmed that the rumors about the actor dating and planning to marry Park are baseless on Friday. They mentioned that the rumors were not true and that the actor himself had denied them. Jo is a renowned actor known for his roles in popular dramas like That Winter, the Wind Blows and It's Okay, That's Love. He is currently starring in the sci-fi drama Moving.

The duo's careers so far

In the drama Moving, Jo plays the character of Kim Doo-sik, a former NIS Black Operation agent who can fly in the sky. He also portrays the role of fellow ex-NIS agent Lee Mi-hyun's (Han Hyo-joo) husband as well as Kim Bong-seok's (Lee Jung-ha) father. Park, on the other hand, is a former SBS announcer who now works as a DJ announcer and TV personality under SM C&C.

