FIFTY FIFTY turns down negotiations with Attrakt post first mediation

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 16, 2023 | 06:26 pm 2 min read

K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY rejects negotiations with their agency post first mediation session

K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY—renowned for the song Cupid—has decided not to participate in a second mediation session with their agency, Attrakt, after failing to reach an agreement during the first session held on August 9. Per reports, the group submitted a statement expressing their desire to discontinue negotiations. They turned down to meet the company or its representatives for the second mediation session, which was scheduled for Wednesday (August 16).

FIFTY FIFTY members expressed the desire to discontinue negotiations

On August 9, the Seoul District Court's civil division initiated the mediation session between the two parties and allowed them to resolve the issue amicably. However, despite a two-hour-long discussion, the mothers of members Saena and Aran and Attrakt representatives couldn't reach any agreement. Reports suggested a second session has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, providing an opportunity for dialogue, but the K-pop group eventually turned down further discussions with the management by formally submitting a statement.

All about the dispute between FIFTY FIFTY and Attrakt

The ongoing dispute centers around FIFTY FIFTY's allegations against the agency of violating contract terms and neglecting members' health. Notably, in June, FIFTY FIFTY took legal action against the agency in order to get their contracts suspended. The first hearing was held on July 5, and Attrakt CEO Jeong Hong-joon's management of the K-pop group HOTSHOT also came into question, with heightened scrutiny and skepticism about Jeong's handling of the ongoing situation involving FIFTY FIFTY.

Other controversies that led to this situation

Back in July, a report by Dispatch presented text messages that indicated the group's producer Ahn Sung-il had pressured the CEO to instruct the members of FIFTY FIFTY to work on a music video for the Barbie movie, disregarding health concerns. The Givers—producers of Cupid—meanwhile alleged that Attrakt provided them with $9,000 to acquire neighboring rights to Cupid distinct from the song's copyrights. They also asserted that the rightful ownership of the Cupid song belonged to them and Ahn.

Legal battle's impact on FIFTY FIFTY

Due to the controversy, FIFTY FIFTY faced major setbacks, including the revocation of their KCON LA appearance and the Barbie Dreams songs MV filming from Greta Gerwig's film, Barbie. There is speculation that FIFTY FIFTY may have missed out on other opportunities due to the ongoing legal battle. However, fans remain hopeful that FIFTY FIFTY's talent and charisma will help them overcome these challenges.

