ITV confirms 'Love Island: All Stars'; premiere details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag September 05, 2023 | 04:32 pm 1 min read

'Love Island: All Stars' is happening!

ITV has confirmed a spin-off show, Love Island: All Stars, which will be bringing contestants from the past 10 years of the famous UK series. Set to be hosted by Maya Jama, the show will be filmed in South Africa in 2024, replacing the winter edition of Love Island. Details about the former Islanders will be revealed soon.

Success over the years

For almost a decade, Love Island has been a ratings juggernaut on ITV2, airing twice per year. The reality show features contestants seeking love while staying together in a villa, participating in tasks, and examining camaraderie with other housemates. The show has become a cultural phenomenon, airing in 27 territories, including the US on Peacock.

Airing details of the spin-off season

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions said, "After 10 ratings-busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we're delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars." Fans can expect the same drama, romance, and challenges in the upcoming All Stars edition. The show will air on ITV2 and ITVX, co-produced by GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

