This is why Tory Lanez is being heavily criticized online

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 15, 2023 | 01:32 pm 2 min read

Tory Lanez had reportedly accused reporter Meghann Cuniff of biased reporting in the Meghan Thee Stallion shooting case

Candian rapper Tory Lanez has once again been surrounded by controversy. He is facing severe backlash on social media for allegedly insulting a female reporter using derogatory words. The alleged incident took place when Lanez was at the courtroom on Thursday (LA time) for his bail plea which was later denied. But what did he say? Here's everything to know about the latest controversy.

Why does this story matter?

In August, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a court in the Meghan Thee Stallion shooting case. Lanez was found guilty of shooting Stallion in the feet in 2020 which left her injured. She also had to undergo surgery for it. Stallion had submitted a written testimony in the court saying she couldn't be in the same room as Lanez.

What is the new controversy all about?

Reporter Meghann Cuniff claimed Lanez called her "a googly-eyed b*tch." She tweeted: "I didn't hear it and I'm still working to see if the transcript has it, but I've confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me, calling me 'a googly-eyed bitch' as he looked at gallery. Conflicting reports on whether he named me. A fitting end."

Why would Lanez say this about Cuniff?

If at all Lanez uttered these words, what could be the possible reason behind it? The story goes back to July when Lanez criticized Cuniff for her alleged biased reporting over the Stallion case. "With all due respect...Please disregard anything [Meghann Cuniff] reports on Tory Lanez. Her objective, perspective/narrative has always been negative and extremely biased toward him," read a post by his team.

How Cuniff reacted to his 'biased' reporting allegations

The Law & Crime Network reporter had issued a statement of sorts on Twitter, responding to allegations of biased reporting. She posted: "Wish he'd @'d me or at least spelled my name correctly." Cuniff has worked on covering various high-profile legal cases, including the rape trial involving Danny Masterson and the corruption allegations against Mark Ridley-Thomas, among many others.

