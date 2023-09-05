Who was Gary Wright, 'Dream Weaver' crooner dies at 80

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 05, 2023 | 10:36 am 3 min read

Gary Wright had reportedly lost his ability to talk or move around in the past year

Singer Gary Wright, best known for songs such as Love Is Alive and Dream Weaver, passed away at the age of 80, according to multiple reports. The singer's death was reportedly confirmed by his son, Justin Wright, who said that he died on Monday morning at his residence in Palos Verdes Estates in California. Wright was suffering from Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.

Wright's condition had deteriorated in past few days: Report

Per TMZ, the nurses who were taking care of Wright had informed his family members in the past few days that he had entered his final chapter. At the time of his death, the singer was surrounded by his family members and loved ones. The news of his passing away shocked the music industry, with many condoling his death, including singer Stephen Bishop.

Bishop on Wright's music legacy

Bishop, who has performed with Wright in the past, condoled his death on social media. Sharing two images with the late singer in his post, he wrote: "The attached photos hold precious memories from the very first and last time we shared the stage together, alongside our mutual musical pal John Ford Coley." "His legacy will live on for many years to come."

'I'll cherish the warmth and kindness shown by Gary'

Wright's Parkinson's had worsened in a year

The singer was diagnosed with Parkinson's some five to six years ago and was undergoing treatment. Wright's son reportedly informed TMZ that his Parkinson's had become aggressive in the past year. He also said that Wright had eventually lost his ability to speak or to move around. Shortly after Parkinson's disease, he was also diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

Who was Gary Wright? All about the singer

Wright was a renowned musician, known for introducing synthesizer in pop music. Though he is most loved for Dream Weaver and Love Is Alive, which were released in the mid-1970s, his discography is much longer and well known. He was reportedly influenced by R&B music and the rock 'n' roll genre. He initially wanted to become a doctor but followed his passion for music.

Popular influences and music collaborations

The singer was influenced by musicians including Ray Charles, James Brown, Elvis Presley, and The Beatles, among others. Wright went on to produce around 12 music albums in the year 1970. He also collaborated with many musicians over the course of his career. However, his most famous collaboration was with George Harrison, a former member of The Beatles.

