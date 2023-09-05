'800' trailer promises unexplored side of legendary cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran

Written by Aikantik Bag September 05, 2023 | 04:33 pm 1 min read

'800' trailer is out

The much-awaited trailer of Muthiah Muralidaran biopic titled 800 has been released and it gives viewers a deeper insight into the legendary Sri Lankan spinning wizard's tumultuous career and life. Directed by MS Sripathy and featuring Madhurr Mittal in the titular role, the film is set to hit theaters on October 6. It will be released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages.

Muralidaran's inspiring journey to stardom

The film 800 will focus on Muralidaran's journey from his childhood to becoming a cricket﻿ legend. The biopic will highlight the numerous struggles he faced to become a world-renowned player. The biopic focuses on his fight to find a place in the national team to the ball-chucking controversy. Mittal has donned the character with ease.

