'800' trailer promises unexplored side of legendary cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran
The much-awaited trailer of Muthiah Muralidaran biopic titled 800 has been released and it gives viewers a deeper insight into the legendary Sri Lankan spinning wizard's tumultuous career and life. Directed by MS Sripathy and featuring Madhurr Mittal in the titular role, the film is set to hit theaters on October 6. It will be released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages.
Muralidaran's inspiring journey to stardom
The film 800 will focus on Muralidaran's journey from his childhood to becoming a cricket legend. The biopic will highlight the numerous struggles he faced to become a world-renowned player. The biopic focuses on his fight to find a place in the national team to the ball-chucking controversy. Mittal has donned the character with ease.