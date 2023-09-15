YG slams rumors claiming BLACKPINK Lisa rejected $40M contract deal

Written by Aikantik Bag September 15, 2023 | 11:53 am 2 min read

YG Entertainment is negotiating a contract deal with BLACKPINK's Lisa

Ever since BLACKPINK's Lisa's contract renewal has been in the news, speculations have been on wondering if the pop star will accept YG Entertainment's offer. Reports are rife that Lisa has turned down a $40M contract offer. This has fueled rumors about her potential departure from the group. However, YG Entertainment has stated that nothing has been confirmed yet, saying, "We are still discussing contract renewals with Lisa. The rumors that are going around are nothing that is confirmed."

Meanwhile, Lisa to make history in France

The agency's statement has provided some clarity for fans who have been anxiously awaiting news about the group's future. Lisa is set to make history as the first K-pop artist to do a solo performance at the iconic Crazy Horse Paris art theater in France. The venue is known for its trademark stage performances featuring female dancers. However, some Chinese fans have expressed concerns about Lisa's performance due to the venue's history of hosting nude performances.

Lisa's records to date

BLACKPINK's Lisa has been included in Instagram's Richest Celebrities list for 2023. Reports indicate that she earned an impressive $5,75,000 for each post she uploaded in 2023. Lisa's popularity continues to soar, breaking several world records this year, including becoming the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram and winning Best K-pop Artist at both the MTV Music Video Awards and Europe Music Awards.

