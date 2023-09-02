Kamal Haasan's 'Apoorva Sagodharargal' co-star, RS Shivaji, dies at 66

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 02, 2023 | 06:46 pm 2 min read

Late Tamil actor RS Shivaji, who worked extensively with Kamal Haasan, was last seen in 'Lucky Man'

Veteran Tamil actor and comedian RS Shivaji passed away in Chennai on Saturday (September 2). He was 66. However, the cause of his death has not been revealed yet. Born in 1956, Shivaji was the son of popular Tamil cinema actor-producer MR Santhanam. Notably, Shivaji has had a long and strong association with superstar Kamal Haasan and his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Shivaji hailed from filmmaking family

Shivaji also worked as a sound designer, line producer, and assistant director on several films. He was inclined toward films because of his actor-producer father. His brother, Santhana Bharathi, is also into the filmmaking business. Bharathi started off as an actor in the 1978 film Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu and later turned into a director. Bharathi's son, Sanjay Bharathi, is also a director.

He essayed pivotal role in 'Kolamavu Kokila'

Shivaji reportedly made his acting debut with Panneer Pushpangal (1981). The film marked the directorial debut of his brother, Bharathi, who co-directed it with P Vasu. Shivaji went on to work in numerous films, including hits such as Apoorva Sagodharargal, Soorarai Pottru, Kolamavu Kokila, Gargi, and Dharala Prabhu, among many others. He made his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's Time Enna Boss (2020).

Shivaji worked extensively with Haasan

Shivaji was a regular in Haasan's films as well as the films backed by his production house. They worked together in films such as Vikram (1986), Apoorva Sagodharargal, and Guna. He also acted in Sathya (1988), which starred Haasan and was produced by Raaj Kamal Films. His dialogue, "Sir, Neenga Engeyo Poiteenga Sir," from the movie Apoorva Sagodharargal, became a hit with the audience.

Haasan had helped him with his treatment

Shivaji once revealed Haasan had even extended financial help to him when he had to undergo treatment for four holes in his heart. He had reportedly reached out to the latter, following which Haasan took care of his treatment. Shivaji had also said Haasan helped him during the COVID-19 pandemic when he could not buy medicines. He was last seen in Lucky Man (2023).

