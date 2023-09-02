Actor Silvina Luna (43) dies: What went wrong post-cosmetic surgery

What happened to Argentine actor Silvina Luna?

Argentine actor, presenter, and reality star Silvina Luna breathed her last on Thursday in Buenos Aires. The 43-year-old was battling longstanding kidney complications that reportedly arose from a 2011 buttock cosmetic surgery and underwent three dialysis sessions weekly. She battled for her life in the hospital for 79 days, and the doctors took her off life support after her family's permission, said reports.

Luna's lawyer hopes her death will make people aware

Luna's lawyer, Fernando Burlando, wrote on Instagram in Spanish, "A painful, hurtful and unworthy ending. Hopefully, Silvina's fight serves for justice to wake up, for society to take note, and there are no more deaths. Hug to her family who never gave up and stood with the guard high (sic)." Meanwhile, the Buenos Aires Attorney General's Office has begun its probe into her death.

Surgeon injected harmful substance into her body

Reportedly, in 2011, now-disgraced cosmetic surgeon, Aníbal Lotocki, executed the aforementioned surgery on Luna. Per Hola!, Lotocki injected a liquid containing polymethylmethacrylate, which is a synthetic polymer and a type of plastic, into her body. It is considered a substitute for glass, used in optical lenses and automotive parts. Argentina's National Administration of Drugs, Food, and Medical Technology has banned this substance.

Post-surgery, her condition deteriorated actively

Luna's lawyer Burlando has called the procedure equal to "putting stones and sand in an engine that needs lubrication." Per Hola!, the Big Brother 2 participant developed kidney stones in 2015, following which she was diagnosed with diseases such as renal insufficiency and hypercalcemia. Luna was prescribed dialysis thrice a week. Though she got the substance removed in 2015, her health tragically kept aggravating.

About aforementioned diseases

UC Davis Health says, "Renal insufficiency is poor function of the kidneys that may be due to a reduction in blood flow to the kidneys... [Some patients] develop dangerously high blood pressure, poor kidney function, or kidney failure." Per Mayo Clinic, in hypercalcemia "the calcium level in blood is above normal," leading to weakened bones, kidney stones, and interference with heart and brain function.

In last interview, Luna showed resilience to live

In her last interview with LAM in May, Luna said, "I want to continue living. I like life. I want to live." "The days that I have dialysis, I come home, and I just want to lie down. Sometimes, I hardly do anything that day. The other day I'm happy...I enjoy little things like that." She also expressed her desire to become a mother.

Lotocki sentenced to prison last year, awaits review

Reportedly, in February 2022, Lotocki was sentenced to four years imprisonment and five years of disqualification from medical practice over a lawsuit by Luna and three other ex-patients—Gabriela Trenchi, Stefanía Xipolitakis, and Pamela Sosa. He has also been prosecuted for another patient's death under the charge —"simple homicide with eventual intent." Currently, he's awaiting a sentence review from Argentina's National Chamber of Criminal Cassation.

