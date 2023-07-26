Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' will be followed by 'Indian 3'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 26, 2023 | 04:39 pm 1 min read

'Indian' to be a trilogy now

Kamal Haasan stans, we have an exciting update for you to beat mid-week blues! Haasan and Shankar's upcoming film Indian 2 is in the buzz for the longest time and now reports are rife that the director has turned it into a trilogy. The shooting of Indian 2 and Indian 3 are taking place together and will release in a gap of one year.

Production status of the same

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla, and said, "It's not a film that is forcing itself toward a two-parter. It's the story that has naturally led Shankar and his team to shoot for Indian 2 and Indian 3 simultaneously." The same report stated that Indian 2 is fully ready and the makers have completed 75% of Indian 3.

The reason for making another installment

The source revealed that the director shot six hours of footage and came to the conclusion of making it a two-part thing on the edit table. Haasan is a quintessential pan-India megastar who awed viewers across the country with Indian in 1996. The sequel of the vigilante drama has been much-anticipated. Indian 2 is slated for a 2024 release.

