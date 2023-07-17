Kichcha Sudeep breaks silence on cheating allegations by Kannada producers

Entertainment

Kichcha Sudeep breaks silence on cheating allegations by Kannada producers

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 17, 2023 | 06:09 pm 2 min read

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep addresses cheating allegations by producers MN Kumar and HA Rehman

Kichcha Sudeep has been capturing headlines for unfavorable reasons lately—for allegedly cheating producers MN Kumar and HA Rehman. The producers accused Sudeep of accepting payment for films and failing to fulfill his commitments. In a counterattack, Sudeep filed a defamation case against MN Kumar. On Monday, while appearing at a court in Bengaluru, Sudeep for the first time addressed the allegations leveled against him.

Sudeep's statement reflected his trust in the judicial process

While speaking to the media outside the court, Sudeep emphasized that there's no better place than the court to decide the matter. "I couldn't have survived in the industry for such a long period of time if I had committed mistakes. It becomes a contempt of court if I speak about the entire issue, let the court decide," the Vikrant Rona actor further stated.

'I can't answer to every allegation…'

Produce Rehman, who bankrolled Sudeep's hit movies like Yajamana and Huchcha, complained that he invested Rs. 30L in buying the remake rights of some Hindi films with Sudeep in the lead role. "I asked (Sudeep) to return the money, which he didn't." Reacting to Rehman's allegations, the actor said, "I can't answer to every allegation. If needed I'll once again approach the court separately."

What exactly happened?

Renowned Kannada producers Kumar and MN Suresh made several allegations against Sudeep at a press conference in the first week of July. In response, the actor took legal action and sent a notice to the producers Suresh and Kumar, seeking Rs. 10 crore in damages and demanding an unconditional apology. Meanwhile, the producers have taken this issue to the South Indian Film Chamber.

'Prepared to stage a protest, if the issue remains unresolved…'

Earlier in an interview, Kumar claimed that Sudeep had allegedly "evaded him after receiving payment." Per Kumar, he and Sudeep reportedly agreed to collaborate on a film eight years ago, but the actor failed to fulfill his commitment. A frustrated Kumar stated in another interview, "I'm prepared to stage a protest outside his residence or at his shooting location if the issue remains unresolved."

Share this timeline