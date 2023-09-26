Waheeda Rehman to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year

Waheeda Rehman will be the 53rd recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur announced that veteran actor Waheeda Rehman will be felicitated with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year. The Bollywood actor's "stellar contribution to Indian Cinema" will be honored with this award, said Thakur in a social media post. To note, it is India's highest honor in the field of cinema.

Why does this story matter?

The Government of India honors stellar figures in Indian cinema with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards. Named after the father of Indian cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award is awarded to an artist for their outstanding contribution to the field. Devika Rani was the first recipient of this award. Now, Rehman will become the 53rd recipient.

Rehman is known for her work in 'Pyaasa,' 'Guide'

"I feel an immense sense of happiness and honor in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema," read Thakur's statement. He then talked about Rehman's critically acclaimed work in films like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, and Khamoshi.

'A time when Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed...'

The Union Minister added, "At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament," Rehman being awarded this lifetime achievement award was "a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema." "I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history."

Last year, Asha Parekh was honored with the award

Rehman will follow in the steps of another legendary female actor, Asha Parekh, who was conferred with the honor in 2022. Before her, superstar Rajinikanth was bestowed with the coveted honor in 2021 (for the year 2019). Every year, it is presented at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which is a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting body.

