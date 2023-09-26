'Peaky Blinders' to 'The Sopranos': Must-watch mafia, gangster shows

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 26, 2023 | 12:25 pm 2 min read

Best shows based on mafias, gangsters

Whether it's the ruthless streets of New Jersey, the drug-infested alleys of Colombia, or the dark corners of London, if you love to be immersed in tales of crime lords, family dynamics, and the relentless pursuit of power, look no more! Delve into the world of crime, intrigue, and power struggles with our curated list of OTT shows based on mafias and gangsters.

'The Sopranos' (1997-2007)

David Chase's iconic show The Sopranos offers a gripping exploration of power, morality, and the blurred lines between good and evil. Set against a backdrop of violence and betrayal, the show follows the complex life of Tony Soprano, a New Jersey mob boss who juggles the demands of organized crime with the challenges of family and mental health issues.

'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022)

Set in post-World War I Birmingham, the British period crime drama Peaky Blinders starring Cillian Murphy is one of BBC's best shows. Murphy plays the role of Tommy Shelby, an Irish-Romani guy who is the leader of a criminal gang. It follows the Shelby family and the Peaky Blinders gang that operated in the city from the 1880s to the 1910s.

'Narcos' (2015-2017)

The riveting popular crime drama series Narcos chronicles the rise and fall of notorious drug lords and the law enforcement efforts to bring them down. Set in Colombia, the series follows the real-life stories of Pablo Escobar﻿, the Colombian drug lord, and other drug kingpins, showcasing the brutal drug trade's impact on society and the relentless pursuit of justice.

'Gangs of London' (2020- )

Created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, Gangs of London delves into the criminal underworld of modern-day London. Amidst the power struggle among various criminal factions following the assassination of London's most powerful crime family's head, the show unfolds a tale of betrayal, vengeance, and family dynamics. The show has earned a Primetime Emmy nomination among other accolades.

'Tulsa King' (2022- )

Starring Sylvester Stallone in the lead, Tulsa King revolves around the life of a charismatic and enigmatic crime boss in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. After being released from prison and being exiled to Tulsa, Mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone) establishes a new crime empire with a crew of unlikely individuals in this blend of crime, family drama, and unexpected twists.

