Alia Bhatt to star in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra'; teaser out

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt to star in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra'; teaser out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 26, 2023 | 12:16 pm 1 min read

'Jigra' is slated for 2024 release

Alia Bhatt is on the anvil of superstardom and the actor has delivered a string of hits. With a series of biggies in her lineup, Bhatt announced her next with Vasan Bala titled Jigra, on Tuesday. Apart from starring in the film, she is also set to co-produce it under Eternal Sunshine Productions with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is slated for release on September 27, 2024.

High expectations surround 'Jigra's mysterious plot

While the plot of Jigra remains under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the film. With Bala at the helm, expectations are high for a unique and entertaining cinematic experience. As per the announcement teaser, it seems like a sibling drama set in an Asian country. Bhatt penned a heartfelt note, "From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started."

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by aliaabhatt on September 26, 2023 at 12:07 pm IST

Share this timeline