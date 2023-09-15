'Thank You For Coming': Karan Boolani reacts to 'sleaze-tease' debate

Written by Aikantik Bag September 15, 2023 | 06:07 pm 1 min read

'Thank You For Coming' is set for October release

The Toronto International Film Festival is set to premiere the Bollywood sex comedy Thank You For Coming, a film that empowers women and challenges patriarchy. Directed by Karan Boolani and starring Bhumi Pednekar as Kanika Kapoor, a Delhi food blogger and serial monogamist, the film is bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network.

Balancing fun and sensitivity in 'Thank You For Coming'

In an interview with Variety, Boolani stated, "It's a really fine line between sleaze and tease in this film, and to keep it in that tease and fun space is something that I think that we worked really hard on." Boolani said that he has ensured that Thank You For Coming does not make the male gender the enemy, focusing instead on the patriarchal system as the antagonist.

Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila are co leads

The ensemble cast includes Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Sushant Divgikr, Dolly Ahluwalia, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Kundrra, among others. This marks Boolani's feature film debut. Earlier, the director has helmed 24: India for Viacom18's Colors TV and Netflix's Selection Day. The upcoming sex comedy is penned by Radhika Anand and stand-up comedian Prashasti Singh.

