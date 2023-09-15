How things turned sour for Amber Heard on 'Aquaman2' sets

How things turned sour for Amber Heard on 'Aquaman2' sets

Amber Heard didn't have a pleasant experience shooting for 'Aquaman 2'

In a rather bizarre turn of events, a couple of court documents concerning ex-spouses Amber Heard-Johnny Depp have been unsealed, and the content is shocking. The documents have revealed that both director James Wan and Jason Momoa, Heard's colleagues from the Aquaman franchise, wanted her to be out of the second film, and Momoa went to the extent of vexing her on the sets.

Why does this story matter?

Depp and Heard underwent a defamation trial that went on for seven weeks in Fairfax County, Virginia. The altercation finds its roots in a The Washington Post op-ed written by Heard in 2018 where she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse." While they settled in December 2022 and Depp went back to work, Heard's career has come to somewhat of a halt.

Momoa reportedly dressed up as Depp on the sets

We Got This Covered.com, citing the notes taken by Heard's psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, has revealed that Momoa often showed up to the sets of Aquaman 2 "dressed like Depp for the sole purpose of making life miserable for his co-star." Considering Heard and Depp went through a highly public divorce battle that received global coverage, Momoa's alleged conduct seems rather surprising.

Zack Snyder and his wife reportedly were among her supporters

While Wan and Momoa may have teamed up against Heard, as We Got This Covered claims, she received support from filmmaker Zack Snyder and his wife/producing partner Deborah. This is important because during the trial, and then after the Netflix﻿ documentary Depp Vs. Heard aired, people were divided as to who to rally for, but Depp had the upper hand due to his stardom.

Recently, she was almost removed from 'Aquaman's trailer

We Got This Covered's revelation comes at a time when the trailer of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has just been released by Warner Bros. Pictures. While the clip is over 2:30-minute-long, Heard makes only a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance, despite playing Mera, an important character in the story. This has irked fans, who connected the dots and slammed the makers for "sidelining Heard."

Heard had already signaled something like this would happen

During the 2022 trial, Heard had complained that WB "didn't want to include [her] in the sequel" and her action scenes were "taken away." Responding to this, Wan said, "The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We'll leave it at that."

