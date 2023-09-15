Huma Qureshi takes literary leap with 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero'

Entertainment

Huma Qureshi takes literary leap with 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 15, 2023 | 05:48 pm 1 min read

'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' is set for December 2023 release

Huma Qureshi is a known name in Bollywood and now the adept actor has ventured into the world of writing with her debut novel, Zeba: An Accidental Superhero. Published by HarperCollins India, the book tells a story of heroism, transformation, and the indomitable human spirit in the face of adversity and challenging norms.

HarperCollins India unveils Qureshi's debut novel

HarperCollins India announced the publication of Qureshi's debut novel on Friday. The book is set to challenge norms and celebrate the strength within us all. With this novel, Qureshi adds another feather to her cap, transitioning from a successful film career to a promising literary one.

Unraveling Zeba's superhero journey

The novel follows Zeba, a rebellious brat who accidentally gains superpowers and learns to live up to them. Through her journey, the book reaffirms the belief that superheroes come wearing different capes and that everyone has the potential to be a hero. Qureshi's debut novel explores the empowering and unexpected twists in Zeba's transformation from a willful girl to a superhero.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by iamhumaq on September 15, 2023 at 4:55 pm IST

Share this timeline